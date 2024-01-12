STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Elizabeth Urban passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 10, 2024. She was reunited with her parents and many family who have gone before her.

Born in New Castle, Pennsylvania on October 30, 1958, she was the second of five children.

Graduating from Struthers High School in 1977, Mary went on to Youngstown State University studying fashion and merchandising, as well as modeling at the Barbizon School of Modeling.

Improving on her God given gifts of grace, dignity and style to captivate and carry her beautiful 6′ figure into a career in fashion. In her youth, she also assisted in instruction of the Catechism at St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church in Struthers.

After a serious car accident in 1977, Mary was undeterred and despite challenges, she never lost her faith, continually pursuing her calling to help others. Initially active in advancements for people with head injuries and disabilities, Mary remained true to her love of family, friends and the people of Struthers.

Mary walked, exercised and kept herself strong. She worked for family in Pittsburgh, Canton, and for her mother, Leda, as a business assistant and secretary. She always catalogued family and local events with volumes of pictures, news clippings and programs from every event she attended. She remained passionate and informed on politics, events and sports, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates.

Her first passions were fashion, music and theater. Much joy was brought to her by friends and family who shared her love for the arts. She reveled in spending time with family and friends, especially tea time, pizza at Belleria, Dairy Queen and crab cakes from Blue Wolf. She spoiled her friends and family with cakes and treats from Plaza Donuts and Nemenz IGA. She was an integral part of family traditions, birthdays, especially Christmas and Easter. She loved to make her own treats; Madeline’s pizzelles, Leda’s cookies, Chex Party mix and more. Doting on visitors when they came. She loved nature, wildlife and long rides through Mill Creek Park and walks in the Garden Center. She never stopped putting others first; giving, serving and caring for her friends, family and others at her nursing home later in life, even to her death.

She is preceded in death by her parents, George Michael Urban and Leda Ann (George) Urban.

She is survived by her siblings, John M. Urban (Lisa Thompson), Diane C. Trykowski (Ty), Stephanie Vierra (John) and George Urban (Susan); nieces and nephews, Jacquelyn (Urban) Lawrence and Shannon Urban (Stacy), Tiffiny Trykowski (Alex) and Melissa Trykowski, Katrina Vierra, Jacci Edie, Angie Clifford and Jesse M. Urban; great-nieces and nephews, Katelyn, Alex, Tylar and Samantha, as well as, many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends whom she loved and adored.

Family and friends may call to pay their respects, Monday, January 15, 2024 at 9:30 – 10:30 a.m., with a prayer service at 10:30 a.m., at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers, Ohio. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. at St. Nicholas Church/Christ Our Savior Parish in Struthers.

Memorials may be made in memory of Mary Elizabeth Urban to: Christ Our Saviior Parish,

Brain Injury Association of America and the Brain Trama Foundation.

