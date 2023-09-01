NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown for Mary E. Quaresimo, 97, who passed away on Thursday morning August 31, 2023.

Mary was born on January 18, 1926 in New Waterford, Ohio, a daughter of Sam and Mary Mercure Quaresimo.

She lived in the area her whole life and was a manager and insurance claim adjuster for the Benefit Trust Life Insurance Company for many years retiring in 1988, She was a lifelong area member of Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church in East Palestine.

Mary prided herself in being an independent person that took care of herself.

She leaves one sister, Jen Luscre of New Middletown, Ohio; two nephews, Anthony (Linda) Luscre, Joseph (Ethel) Luscre, a niece Joanna (Nick) Rizzo; great-nieces and nephews Aaron, Jennifer (David), Erica, Michelle (Matt), Michael (Rebecca), David L. (Laura), David M., Nicholas, Brannon and Natalie, and great-great nieces and nephews, Zoey, Holden, Arlo, Henry, Archer, and Delilah.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Sam Quaresimo.

Friends may call on Monday September 4, 2023 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home 10170 Main Street in New Middletown, Ohio 44442

