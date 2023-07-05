POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be held on Friday, July 7, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home, 10170 Main Street, New Middletown, OH 44442, for Mary E. Garthwaite, 83, who passed away fighting pneumonia on Sunday morning, July 2, 2023 at Hospice House.

Mary was born July 20, 1939 in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Eligo and Pauline Babich Zuccaro.

She moved to Poland as a young lady and graduated from Poland High School in 1957, where she played the Clarinet in marching band and was a cheerleader. She was also voted the most athletic athlete in the yearbook after scoring 19 of 21 points in a basketball game.

Mary worked at the C & H Transportation Truck Company.

She was a member of the St. Paul Catholic Church in New Middletown.

Mary enjoyed bingo and going to the former Canfield Motor Speedway to watch stock car races. She also liked to watch motocross racing on TV.

Mary married John T. Garthwaite, Jr. on December 7, 1967 and he passed away on March 16, 2011.

She leaves her children, Joseph (Lori) Blinsky of Boardman, Ohio, Maria (Rick) Paes of New Middletown, Ohio, James Blinsky of Mogadore, Ohio, Jackie (Shawn) Hughes of New Middletown, Ohio and Chrissy (Paul) Zubick of New Middletown, Ohio; two brothers, Vince (Connie) Zuccaro of Boardman, Ohio and Gene (Linda) Zuccaro of Poland, Ohio; two sisters, Elizabeth Hockenberry of Boardman, Ohio and Pauline Zuccaro of Poland, Ohio; 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two brothers, Louis and Gerald “Jerry” Zuccaro; one sister, Lois Sweetko and a brother-in-law, Scott Hockenberry.

Friends may call on Friday, July 7, 2023 at the Clemente Funeral Home two hours before the service from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m.

