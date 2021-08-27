Mary C. Fandozzi, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held for Mary C. Fandozzi, 74, who died Thursday, August 26, at her residence.

Mary was born July 11, 1947, in Youngstown a daughter of James T. and Mary C. Smith Broll.

She lived in the area her whole life and graduated from Wilson High School.

She married Kenneth H. Fandozzi, Sr. on October 5, 1968.

Mary was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed watching soap operas, cooking and gardening.

She was a member of Christ Our Savior / St Nicholas Church in Struthers.

Mary leaves her husband, Kenneth; her son, Kenneth H. (Chris) Fandozzi of Youngstown; her brothers, Harry Broll of Youngstown, William Broll of Struthers and Thomas Broll of Youngstown; two grandchildren, Vincent and Rachael and a niece, Angela Klimko and many other nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, James T. Fandozzi and a brother, Robert Broll.

The family requests that tributes in Mary’s name be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 6155 Rockside Road, Suite 202, Independence, OH 44131.

Arrangements were handled by the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers. Condolences can be sent at www.ClementeFuneralHomes.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mary C. (Broll) Fandozzi, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 29, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.