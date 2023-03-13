NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary “Baba” Rotunno, 94, passed away at the Assumption Village early Friday morning, March 10, 2023.

Mary was born in Hawk Run, Pennsylvania, on March 20, 1928, a daughter of the late John and Helen Patrick Novak.

She came to Struthers at the age of 18 and met and married her husband, Thomas Rotunno on June 5, 1948, and he died January 31, 1977.

Mary will always be remembered for her sending of cards on every occasion to her family and friends. She enjoyed walking the neighborhood with her many walking companions and Sunday lunch with her family. She leaves to cherish her memory her son, John, two daughters, Sandra and Debra (Rick), six grandchildren, Brian (Shellyn) and Daniel, their mother, Kathy, Jodi (Ken), Katie, Kasey and Erin (Andrew) and eight great-grandchildren, Sophie, Alexa, Evan, Holden, Luca, Nora, Cru and Cambrie.

Besides her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, her sister, Helen, and her stepmother, Ann.

Private services were held at Infant Jesus of Prague Church in Boardman with Father Mykhaylo officiating.

Arrangements were handled by Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers.

