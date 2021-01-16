Mary Ann S. (Sznajkart) Pupin, New Springfield, Ohio

NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at St. Paul the Apostle Church in New Middletown at 11:00 a.m. for Mary Ann S. Pupin, 90, who passed away at home on Friday, January 15, 2021 after a ten year battle with dementia.

Mary Ann was born on July 2, 1930, in Youngstown, a daughter of Joseph A. and Mildred Sznajkart.

Mary Ann was a dedicated daughter to her parents and a mother to all her children. Family came first and was above all else to Mary Ann. The hole left by her absence will be impossible to fill.

In 1959, she met Joseph F. Pupin, and they wed six months later, going on to have three children, Amelia Ann Hoffman, Carol Jean Pupin and Joseph J. Pupin, Sr.

After retiring in 1992, Mary Ann spent her time at home caring for her parents. For the last ten years, during her battle with dementia, Mary Ann has been under the care in the comfort of her own home by her husband, Joseph F. Pupin; her daughter, Amelia Ann Hoffman; her son-in-law, Jeffrey A. Hoffman and her granddaughter, Amelia Jo Hoffman.

Mary Ann was predeceased by her brother, John Sznajkart and her son, Joseph J. Pupin, Sr.

Mary Ann is survived by her husband, Joseph F. Pupin; her two daughters, Amelia Ann Hoffman and Carol Jean Pupin; her son-in-law, Jeffrey A. Hoffman and her four grandchildren, Amelia Jo Hoffman, Joseph J. Pupin, Jr., Jonathan Pupin and Amanda Pupin.

Friends may call on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 10143 Main Street, New Middletown, OH 44442 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m.

Due to the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, the family requests that all visitors wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

