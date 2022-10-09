NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyributes) – Services will be Wednesday, October 12, at 12:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown for Marvin R. Watt, 88, who passed away Friday afternoon, October 7, at Hospice House.

Marvin was born September 17, 1934, in Youngstown, a son of George Dewey and Elizabeth Leona Schingary Watt.

He graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management from Youngstown College.

He was a Navy veteran serving during the Korean War.

Marvin was an insurance salesman first with Blue Cross and later owned and operated Marvin Watt Insurance Agency.

He was a member of the Greenford Christian Church in Austintown.

Marvin married the former Donna Jane Brigham on April 4, 1953 and she preceded him in death on September 28, 2012.

Marvin remained active in the church, enjoyed being a regular member of the Western Reserve McDonald’s unofficial “Senior Men’s Club”, loved going out to eat and treasured the time he spent with his family most of all.

After raising his family of nine children in Canfield, Marvin relocated to New Middletown in his later years.

He leaves nine children, Lynn Corriveau of Boardman, Cindy (Randy) Weaver of Reynoldsburg, Karen (Steve) Hill of Greenwell Springs, Louisiana, Gary (Susie) Watt of St. Clairsville, Kathy (Andy) Smith of Mt. Airy, North Carolina, David Watt of Roanoke, Virginia, Sharon Watt of Youngstown, Julie Flemister Watt of Girard, Judy (Chris) VanCuren of Cuyahoga Falls, 20 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and two brothers, Gerald and Warren Watt.

Friends may call two hours prior to the service at the Clemente Funeral Home at 10170 Main Street in New Middletown, OH 44442 on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Material contributions in Marvin’s name can be made to The Greenford Christian Church, Austintown Campus, 150 Victoria Road in Youngstown, OH 44515.

Condolences may be sent at www.ClementeFuneralHomes.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Marvin R Watt, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 10 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.