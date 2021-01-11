Martha E. Sarna, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A prayer service will be held Thursday, January 14, at 11:00 a.m. at Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. at Christ Our Savior / St. Nicholas Church in Struthers for Martha E. Sarna who died Saturday, January 9 at Canfield Place.

Martha was born August 29, 1934, in Struthers a daughter of Joseph C. and Estella M. Flint Park, Sr.

She lived in Newton Falls for 28 years and moved to Struthers in 2006.

She graduated from Struthers High School in 1952. Martha graduated from YSU in 1976 with a nursing degree.

She worked as a registered nurse at several local facilities, retiring in 1996.

She married Frank J. Sarna, Jr. on August 30, 1952.

She was a member of Christ Our Savior/ St. Nicholas Church and was an auxiliary member of the Struthers K of C #4224.

Martha leaves her son Frank J. Sarna III of Warren; two daughters, Catherine (Dennis) Albaugh of Poland and Mary (Richard) Keffer of Howland; six grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Frank, who died February 15, 2003 and two brothers, Joseph C. Park, Jr. and Lawrence “Butch” Park.

Friends may call one hour before the service at Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers on Thursday morning, January 14, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Due to the current COVID19 pandemic, the family requests that everyone attending wear a mask and maintain social distancing protocol.

