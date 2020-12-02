Martha D. Stalma, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha D. Stalma, 69, passed away Wednesday morning, December 2, 2020, at the Greenbriar Center in Boardman.

Martha was born February 22, 1951, in Cannonsburg, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Joseph T. and Ann Gruden Stalma.

She came to this area 14 years ago and worked in home health care for Comfort Keepers.

She attended Holy Family Church in Poland.

She leaves one sister, Carol A. Quear, of New Middletown, Ohio and three brothers.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

As per Martha’s wishes there will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements by Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown,

Visit www.clementefuneralhomes.com to send condolences

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Martha D. Stalma, please visit our floral store.