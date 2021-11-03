Marsha “Mama” Pratt, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers for Marsha Ann Pratt, “Mama”, age 80, who went Home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital Boardman after a brief illness.

Marsha was born on July 17, 1941 in Youngstown to Marshall and Mildred Twigg.

She lived in Virginia for 11 years and recently moved back to the area in December 2020.

Her greatest joy was being a homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.

She worked as a TSA at the Youngstown Airport in Vienna, a librarian and Manager of the Dollar General in Hubbard.

She was a former member of Victory Assembly of God in Coitsville, Ohio and a current member of Temple Baptist Church in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

She enjoyed crocheting, gardening, reading and her beloved dog, Blossom.

Marsha married Francis J. Pratt III on June 9, 1961 and they celebrated 52 years of marriage before he passed on December 2, 2013.

She leaves her children, Ruth Marie (Craig) Kramer of Johnstown, Ohio, Francis Joseph (Vicki) Pratt IV of Fredericksburg, Virginia and James Anthony (Orlena) Pratt, Sr. of Youngstown, Ohio; a brother, Clifford Armstrong of Youngstown, Ohio; a sister, Jennie Goff of Tampa, Florida; 15 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Marsha was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a son, Marshall Michael Pratt; a daughter, Josephine Lynne (Robert) Myers, “Josie” and a brother, William Armstrong.

Friends may call one hour before the service from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home, Saturday, November 6.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 4 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.