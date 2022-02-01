NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be on Saturday February 5, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the St. John’s Lutheran Church 14394 Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road, Petersburg, OH 44454 for Marsha Gayle Seeger Gebhardt who passed away on January 26, 2022 surrounded in love by her children and grandchildren.

Marsha was born on March 5, 1945, a daughter of Mildred and Galen Seeger.

Marsha had such a giving heart and loved to share and spread love. This journey began as a child growing up on a farm with her parents and brothers.

After graduating from high school in 1963 from Springfield Local she attended Ohio Northern College for two years and then attended cosmetology school and began working as a beautician in Canfield for five years.

On April 24, 1971 she married the love of her life Francis “Buzz” Gebhardt, where they were inseparable for 44 years.

She became an Avon saleswoman for 15 years while raising five children so she could be home to cook and bake till her family was well fed. She enjoyed baking cookies for family and friends and sharing homegrown produce and homemade goods.

She then shared her love of cooking when she began working at Springfield High School in the fall of 1997 in the kitchen as a cook. She became known as the soup lady and fed so many students that became her “other children”. She was known with so many friends and families for recipes of giant sized cookies and numerous other baked goods.

Once becoming grandma she was known for spoiling the grandchildren with homemade cookies and candy along with so much love. If she wasn’t canning produce out of the garden, baking cookies, or loving on her children and grandchildren, she was crocheting afghans and many other items. Marsha loved spending time visiting with her friends and family and going out to dinner to catch up on the good ole days. She will be missed by all those who met her and her family. Thank you to the wonderful caring staff at Masternick Memorial for all the love you gave our mom.

Marsha leaves three sons Mark (Stacee) Gebhardt of Bessemer, Pennsylvania, Michael Gebhardt of New Springfield, Ohio; Matthew (Stephanie) Gebhardt of Petersburg; two daughters Melinda (Jamie) Singo of Rockwood, Pennsylvania, Marlene (Jeffrey) VanPelt of New Waterford, Ohio; two brothers Robert (Diane) Seeger of New Springfield, Ohio; Galen (Marla) Seeger of New Waterford, Ohio; seven grandchildren Austin Gebhardt (Fiancee Lauren Kelly), Mattisyn Gebhardt (Fiance Anthony Jones), Coltyn Gebhardt, Shelby and Lindsay Gebhardt, Jordan VanPelt, Andrew (Samantha) Singo; she was awaiting one great-grandson Finnegan Singo and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

Marsha was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Friends may call on Friday February 4, 2022 at St. John Lutheran Church from 5:00-7:00 p.m. and on Saturday, one hour before the service from 12:00-1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers material tributes can be made to the Canfield Fair PO Box 250 Canfield, Ohio 44406 for a Memory Bench in Marsha’s name.

