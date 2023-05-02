STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish/St. Nicholas Church, 764 Fifth Street, Struthers, Ohio for Marlene G. Rock, 86, formerly of Struthers, who passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at the Hospice House of Western Reserve in Cleveland, Ohio.

Marlene was born on February 15, 1937 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Anthony and Elizabeth Ponzianna Pezzuti.

She lived most of her life in Mahoning County and retired to Florida and Painesville, Ohio.

She taught Cosmetology at Victor George in Youngstown and started her own salon in Boardman called LaPrima Tressa.

She was a member of Christ Ours Savior Parish/ St. Nicholas Church in Struthers.

Marlene married Frank A. Rock on April 19, 1958.

Besides her husband, she leaves one son, Michael (Natalie) Rock of Painesville, Ohio and two grandchildren, Nora and Adam.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, David Pezzuti.

As per her wishes there will be no calling hours.

Arrangements by Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers. Visit www.clementefuneralhome.com to send condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Marlene G. Rock, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 3 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.