POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark Richard Johnston, of Poland, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at his home, at just 53, he died suddenly of previously unknown heart complications.

He was born July 6, 1968, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, and was one of two sons of Donald and the late Theresa Johnston.

Mark grew up in Struthers and graduated from Struthers High School in 1986 and Youngstown State University in 2011, with a degree in civil engineering, after years of on and off schooling.

Mark worked as an engineer and construction inspector for Michael Baker International, mainly out of the company’s Canton location.

He was a talented woodworker who also enjoyed biking, camping, working around the house, walking his dog and spending time with his daughter. Mark was always starting a new project, whether it was for himself or someone else. He was always willing to help friends and family with whatever they needed. He was also a big animal lover, who specially loved dogs.

Surviving are his 16 year old daughter, Carley and his ex-wife Cara of Struthers, his brother Don of Poland, his father Donald Johnston, of Boardman, and his beloved dog, Dusty, who’s now residing with Cara and Carley at their home in Struthers.

Mark had the power to brighten up a room from the moment he entered. He lived his whole life in the surrounding communities and impacted so many lives during his time on earth.

He was preceded in death by his mother and grandparents.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 13, at Clemente Funeral Home, located at 700 Fifth Street in Struthers. A memorial service will follow. May Mark rest in peace.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 1575 Corporate Woods Parkway, Uniontown, OH, 44685; or Angels for Animals, 4750 S. Range Rd., Canfield, OH 44406

Visit www.clementefuneralhomes.com to send condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mark Rivhard Johnston, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 13 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.