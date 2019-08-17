Marjorie M. Opsitnik, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers, for Marjorie M. Opsitnik, 92, who passed away on Friday morning, August 16, 2019, from cancer.

Marjorie was born on September 17, 1926, in Portland, Maine, a daughter of George L. and Ethel M. Archibald Queen. She came to this area in 1945.

She was a personal shopper for McKelvey Department Store and also a homemaker.

Marjorie was a member of the Heritage Presbyterian Church in Poland and a wonderful cook and baker.

Marjorie married William Opsitnik on December 26, 1944 and he passed away May 26, 2003.

She leaves one daughter, Mitzi (Carl) Galterio of Boardman; four grandchildren, Bill (Missy) Opsitnik, Katie (Dave Pearson) Miller, Cassidy Oyler and Rebecca Oyler and two great-grandchildren, Cody and Ali Opsitnik.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, William G. Opsitnik; four brothers, Charlie, Reg, Don and Ralph Queen and three sisters, Dorothy Carpenter, Lorraine Butts and June Conley.

Friends may call on Tuesday, August 20 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers and on Wednesday, August 21 at the funeral home one hour before the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

