Marjorie E. Sharpe, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marjorie E. Sharpe, 79, passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021 at her residence.

Marjorie was born on December 1, 1941 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Robert W. and Rita C. Williams Duncan.

She attended Boardman Schools and was a member of the Niles Moose Club since 1994.

She retired in 2000 from Dillard’s Department Store in Lakeland, Florida and was of the Catholic faith.

Marjorie leaves one son, Shawn R. Cordova of Boardman, Ohio; one daughter, Jeanine McCarty of Lisbon, Ohio; three grandchildren, Dominic Cordova, Amanda Johnson and Charles McCarty and one great-grandchild, Cleo Johnson. She also leaves her dog, Minney

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Deborah Jean Duncan.

As per Marjorie’s wishes there will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements are handled by Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown, Ohio. Visit www.clementefuneralhomes.com to send condolences.

