NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Calvary United Methodist Church, 12062 South Avenue, North Lima, OH 44452 for Marilyn R. Dornon, 94, who passed peacefully on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

Marilyn was born on April 28, 1928 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Chester F. and Janet L. Richards Heberling.

She lived in the area her whole life and was a member of the Calvary United Methodist Church

Marilyn married Robert E. Dornon on November 5, 1954 and he passed away on December 4, 2011.

She leaves one son, Tom (Mary Ann) Dornon of New Middletown, Ohio; two daughters, Debbie (Jim) Bacon of Petersburg, Ohio and Jan (Rich) Moffett of East Palestine, Ohio; one brother, Jim Heberling of New Middletown, Ohio; five grandchildren, Kevin (Cris) Bacon, Tim (Kami) Bacon, Abby (Tino) Soto Pacheco,Travis (Heather) Dornon and Jared (Brittney) Moffett and five great-grandchildren.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, husband and two brothers, George and Richard Heberling.

Friends may call one hour before the service at the church from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday January 7, 2023.

Material contributions can be made to the Calvary United Methodist Church Building Fund, 12062 South Avenue, P.O. Box 315, North Lima, OH 44452.

Arrangements made by the Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown, Ohio. To send condolences please visit www.clementefuneralhomes.com.

