NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A celebration of life will be held at a later date for Marilyn L. Gerner, 76, who passed away on Wednesday March 2, 2022 at her residence.

Marilyn was born on October 1, 1945 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Michael and Mary F. Vano- Planey.

She was a lifelong area resident, spending most of her life in New Middletown.

She was the manager of Wood-N-Things in Boardman, Ohio.

Marilyn was a member of the Bethel Church of the Brethren in New Middletown, Ohio.

She loved cooking, sewing, dancing, was very artistic, enjoyed going to Mountaineer Casino and spending time with her grandchildren.

Marilyn leaves her three children Jeanine L. (Greg) Mincher of New Middletown, Ohio; Phillip M. (Karen Ramey) Gerner of Negley, Ohio; Lee Ann (James) Brown of East Palestine, Ohio; one sister Norma J. Caban of Youngstown, Ohio; seven grandchildren Rachel (Chet) Dicke, Arielle (Jeremy) Lester, Graham Mincher (Lauren), Phillip (Lauren) and Grant Gerner; Megan (Tony); Aaron (Sam) Brown and three great grandchildren; Everett and Wade Dicke and Eliza Brown.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother Michael R. Planey.

Memorial contributions can be made in Marilyn’s name to the American Cancer Society PO Box 1981, Cleveland, OHIO 44106.

Romans 8:38-39

“For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, Nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.”

