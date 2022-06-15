BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marie D. Adduch, 86, passed away Friday, June 10, 2022 at Shepherd of the Valley – Boardman

Marie was born April 17, 1936 in Youngstown, the daughter of Albert and Josephine Musolino Valerio.

She was a 1954 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

Marie was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish/Holy Trinity in Struthers and had been a member of The Infant Jesus of Prague Guild and the Altar and Rosary Society.

She married Frank J. Adduch of Struthers on June 30, 1956; was a long-time resident of Struthers and lived in the Nebo neighborhood for over 50 years.

Early in life, she worked at Woolworth’s in Youngstown and also worked in housekeeping at what was formerly Little Forest Medical Center in Youngstown.

Marie enjoyed being involved with many church functions over the years, traveling, playing bingo, holiday decorating and attending antique car shows. She was very active in political fund raising and was a Mahoning County Board of Elections poll worker. Marie loved listening to local Italian and Polka music and loved watching parades. In later years, she found joy in being part of the Struthers Senior Citizens Group and Struthers Northside Committee.

She leaves her children, Barbara Kelley (Jim) of Birmingham, Alabama and Frank Adducci (Lynda) of Stilwell, Kansas; three grandchildren, Alex, Rachel and Michelle and a sister, Dolly Rich.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Frank and sister, Marcy Koval.

The family would like to thank Shepherd of the Valley – Boardman Nursing Home and Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice for their care and support.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, June 17, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish/Holy Trinity Church in Struthers.

Arrangements by Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers. Visit www.clementefuneralhomes.com to send condolences.

