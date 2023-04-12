YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A prayer service will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at the Christ Our Savior/St. Nicholas Church, both in Struthers, for Maria DeChellis, 89, who passed away Saturday evening, April 8, 2023.

Maria was born in Pacentro, Provincial of L’Aquila, Italy, a daughter of Guerino and Virginia DiPilla DeMartinis.

She came to America in 1960 and was a homemaker.

She was a member of the Christ Our Savior/ St. Nicholas Church and was a member of Pacentro Club Women’s Auxiliary.

Maria married Crescenzo DeChellis on June 10, 1957 and he passed away November 28, 2013.

She leaves two sons, Pasquale (Lynn) DeChellis and Enzo DeChellis; a daughter, Mary Ann (Robert) Graff; a brother, Marco DeMartinis; a sister, Anna DeMatteo; five grandchildren, Danielle (Lance) Ronghi, Christopher (Lauren) DeChellis, Dante (Montana) DeChellis, Gina DeChellis and Adam Graff and two great-grandchildren, Adalynn and Emma Ronghi.

Maria was preceded in death by her husband and a sister, Elia Cook.

Friends may call on Friday, April 14, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home, 700 Fifth Street, Struthers, OH 44471.

