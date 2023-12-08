POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held for Margaret Simeone, 70, who passed away Sunday afternoon, December 3, 2023, at the Cleveland Clinic.

Margaret was born May 31, 1953 in Hillsville, Pennsylvania, a daughter of John and Theresa Pelz.

She came to live in the Youngstown area in 1975 and worked at the Liberty Mutual Insurance Company in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

She was of the Catholic Faith and was a member of SNPJ.

She enjoyed flower gardening and going on vacation to Myrtle Beach. She also loved being a cat mom.

Margaret leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 48 years, Joseph Simeone whom she married April 26, 1975; her only daughter, Krista (Brian) Leonard of Poland, Ohio; two sisters, Erika Churan and Rose Stec, both of Poland, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, John Pelz.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers.

Visit www.clementefuneralhome to send condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Margaret Simeone, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 10 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.