Margaret Pokopatz, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Pokopatz, 95, passed away on Monday, September 13 following a brief illness.

Margaret was born on February 7, 1926 and was the daughter of Vasil and Mary (Ondrokovich) Wasser.

She was a 1945 graduate of McDonald High School.

Margaret was of the Catholic faith and a member of St. Nicholas Church in Struthers for many years.

In 1947 she married her first love, John Pokopatz. Together they lived in Poland where they raised two sons and twin daughters.

She could be described as very independent, with a great sense of humor. Margaret lived in her home until her recent illness with daily help from her grandson, J. She was an amazing cook and worked in this profession for many years before retiring from the Silver Mirror restaurant in Struthers. Her love for cooking was enjoyed by many, especially her homemade pierogis, pigs in a blanket and pizzelles. Marge’s hobbies also included bowling, golf, bocce, traveling and visiting casinos with her church.

She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother who would do anything for her family and friends.

She is survived by her son, John Pokopatz of Poland; grandchildren, John “J” Pokopatz and Ava Jean Pokopatz, both of Poland, Dan (Amanda) Thomas III of Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, Kristina (Ryan) Capretta of Boardman, Ohio, Jennifer DeLost of Cleveland, Ohio, Mark DeLost of New Port Richey, Florida, Harry Ringer, Jr., Harry Ringer III and Jason Ringer, all of Washington, Pennsylvania; nieces and nephews, including Michael (Eva) Wasser, Melissa Wasser, Kathy Eagan, Kerrie (Chris) Rybicki, Addison Rybicki, Marty Chizmar and Jerry Chizmar; many cousins, including Nancy Nabakowski and Diane Vansuch, many friends, including Rachele DiGenova, Julie Visingardi and Helen Mignella and her friends at St. Nicks.

In addition to her parents and husband, Margaret was preceded in death by her son, Charles Pokopatz; daughters, Jean DeLost and Jane Ringer; granddaughter, Amy Pokopatz; great-grandson, Christian Ringer; brothers, Michael (Mary) Wasser and Charles Wasser and sister, Mary (Martin) Chizmar.

The family would like to thank everyone who took time to visit and call Margaret to share their love and support.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish/St. Nicholas Church in Struthers.

Friends may call on Monday, September 20 at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. A prayer service will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home prior to processing to church for the 11:00 a.m. Mass.

