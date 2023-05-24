NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Funeral Service for Margaret Leipply, 96, will be held on Friday May 26 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at the Old Springfield Church 11957 Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road, Petersburg OH 44454. She died Monday, May 22, 2023.

Margaret was born on November 2, 1926 in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, a daughter of James and Margaret Faulds Marshall.

She married William B. Leipply on November 28, 1946 and he passed away June 26, 1999.

During World War II she worked at Truscon Steel as Rosie the Riveter, then later worked at the Ohio Hotel, but mainly was a homemaker.

Margaret was a member of Old Springfield Church. She baked pies and cookies all year long for any event that came up. She loved to build puzzles, card club, but mostly she enjoyed spending time with family and all of her grandchildren. She enjoyed her trips to Tennessee and her visits with her best friend Thelma Akins to do her hair.

She leaves behind a son, Warren (Susan Beachler) Leipply of East Palestine; daughters, Joyce (David) Parks of North Lima, and Phyllis Dixon of Campbell; daughter-in-law, Jill Leipply of New Waterford; nine grandchildren, Roger, Jr., Michelle, Davene, Brett, Mimi, Alicia, Conor, Nora, Rachel; great-grandchildren, Austin, Hannah, Jordyn, Lydia, Roger, Dwaune, Kiley, Tavia, Braeden, Cohen, Myla; and a great-great-grandchild, Saraphina.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Roger Leipply; four brothers, James, Andrew, William and Robert Marshall; four sisters Jean Rohm, Catherine Eichorn, Helen Dilling and Agnes Wilson; a daughter-in-law Deborah Leipply and a son-in-law John Dixon.

Friends may call two hours before the service at Old Springfield Church and services are to be performed by Ed McGarry and assisted by Pastor Dean.

Material contributions can be made to Hospice of the Valley 5190 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio and to Old Springfield Church 11957 Youngstown Pittsburgh Road, Petersburg, Ohio.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Home New Middletown, Ohio

