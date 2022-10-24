NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, October 25, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in New Middletown for Margaret (Sarisky) Huda, 95, who died Saturday, October 22, at the Hospice House.

Margaret was born May 5, 1927, in Youngstown a daughter of the late Joseph and Katherine Galik Sarisky.

She graduated from Ursuline High School in 1945 and worked for 25 years as the secretary at Springfield Local High School, prior to retiring.

She was a member of the St. Paul the Apostle Church and its Altar Guild. She also belonged to the St. Ann Lodge Branch 161.

Marge enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and spending time with them. She was known for her specialty of chocolate chip cookies.

Her husband, Jerome E. Huda, whom she married on May 4, 1948, died January 31, 2000.

Marge is survived by her twin sons, Jerry D. (Debbie) of New Middletown and Edward R. (Janet) of Enon Valley, Pennsylvania; six grandchildren, Michele Huda, Todd Huda, Trisha Tamburro, Neil Huda, Lisa Huda and Jessica Franklin and 12 great-grandchildren, Stephen and Trevor Lyons, Skyler and Noah Huda, Traye Miller, Brandye Fort, Tatum, Preslie and Luca Tamburro and Wesley, Dane and Trace Franklin.

Besides her parents and husband, Marge was preceded in death by three brothers Joe, William and Frank Sarisky and two sisters, Sister M. Matthias VSC and Mary Navarra.

The family wishes to extend their appreciation and thanks to Nancy Lyons for her kindness and compassion.

Friends may call prior to the funeral at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 10143 Main Street, New Middletown, OH 44442, from 9:45 – 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, October 25.

Arrangements handled be Clemente Funeral Homes. Condolences can be sent at www.ClementeFuneralHomes.com.

