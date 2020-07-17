Margaret Ann Takach, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Ann Takach, 68, passed away on Monday evening, July 13, 2020.

Margaret was born on April 7, 1952 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Alex J. and Dolores A. Novak Takach.

She was a graduate from Youngstown State University with a bachelor’s degree in history. She worked for Nationwide Insurance as a legal aide and as a teacher in the Columbus School System for 15 years.

She leaves two brothers Alex J. Takach of Lynchburg, Virginia and Joseph (Charlotte Newman) Takach of Ft. Myers, Florida; two sisters Paula Eastman of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Jennie E. (Joe Herman) Whitlock of Canton, Ohio and a nephew Brian Scott and his wife Kristen Whitlock of Canton, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister Patricia L. Collins.

Private services were held on Thursday July 16, 2020 at Zion Cemetery in New Middletown.

Arrangements were handled by Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown.

