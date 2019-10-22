Marda A. (Mayle) Sincel, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the New Springfield Church of God, 3649 E. Garfield Road, New Springfield, OH 44443 for Marda A. Sincel, 83, who passed away early Monday morning, October 21 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth in Boardman.

Marda was born December 10, 1935 in Grafton, West Virginia., a daughter of Joseph and Grace Barnes Mayle.

She came to this area 64 years ago and used to work at Barth Farms.

She is a member of the New Springfield Church of God and its ladies prayer group and she enjoyed crocheting, making afghans and baby blankets for all her loved ones and was especially proud of the ribbons she won at the Canfield Fair. She was an avid fan of the Atlanta Braves and the Pittsburgh Steelers and was never without her Pittsburgh Steelers purse.

Marda married Charles A. “Chuck” Sincel on October 7, 1953 and he passed away on February 10, 2013.

She leaves one son, Charles (Brenda) Sincel, Jr. of Akron, Ohio; five daughters Patty (Evan) Schwartz of New Springfield, Ohio, Sandy (Dave) McLain of Boardman, Ohio, Renee (Ed) Gillen of Fairburn, Georgia, Tracy Sincel of New Middletown and Kristi (Steve) Joyce of Sharpsburg, Georgia; one brother, Jerry (Marlene) Mayle, Grafton, West Virginia; one sister, Elosie (Jim) Parsons Grafton, West Virginia; 17 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Marda was preceded in death by parents; husband; one brother, Oral “Jim” Mayle and two sisters, Evelyn Mayle and Eileen Ross,

Friends may call on Thursday, October 24 at the church two hours before the service from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown, Ohio.