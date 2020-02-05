Marcia S. Vinkler, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marcia S. Vinkler, 63, went home to be with her Lord and Savior surrounded by her family on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.

Marcia was born June 7, 1956, a daughter of Ed and Loretta Vinkler and graduated from Springfield Local High School in 1974.

She attended the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center.

She worked for several area physician’s offices and most recently for Dr. Nephrititi Labeb.

Marcia was very active in her church and was proud of her “missionettes”. She was always willing and eager to serve and she cared deeply for all those who knew her. She enjoyed traveling, going to casinos and spending time with her nieces and nephews.

Marcia is survived by two sisters Diane Barnett of Monroe, Ohio and Linda (Wendell) Braunstein of Hamilton, Ohio and one brother Ed (Carol) Vinkler of New Middletown. Marcia is also survived by ten nieces and nephews, whom she loved deeply and treated as if they were her own, Jim (Brenda) Barnett, Scott (Krista) Barnett, Dan (Margie) Braunstein, Wendy (Don) Butler, Mike (Lisa) Braunstein, David (Chelsea Connor) Braunstein, Ed (lisa) VInkler, John (Wendi) Vinkler, Craig (Brittany) Barger and Elizabeth (Roger) Schmid and 23 great nieces and nephews Adam, Ryan, Grant, Grace, Grayson, Payton, Carson, Logan, Jude, Donaven, Wyatt, Ashli (Jared), Tim (Jamie), Jacob, Maren, Emilee, Johnethan, Mariah, Kyle, Zach, Liam, Jolene and Laney.

Marcia was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends may call on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the New Springfield Church of God at 3649 East Garfield Road in New Springfield, OH, 44443, from 10:00 – 11:45 am.

A service will be Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the New Springfield Church of God at 12:00 pm.

The family requests that donations in Marcia’s name go to Hospice of the Valley at 5190 Market Street in Boardman, OH, 44512, of to Silver Linings Cancer Fund at P.O. Box 401 in Canfield, OH, 44406, or online at www.silverliningfund.org.

Arrangements entrusted to Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown.

To send flowers to Marcia’s family, please visit our floral section.