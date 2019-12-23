Lola (Sanson) Sparks, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lola Sparks, 90, entered eternal rest on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at home after a long illness.

Lola was born on August 24, 1929, in McCarr, Kentucky, the daughter of Lewis and Laura Sanson.

She was a little country girl who was a homemaker and lioness of her six children. Lola lived a well pampered life. She and her husband traveled and were admired jitterbug dancers. She loved music and everyone who knew her gravitated toward her.

Lola is preceded in death by her husband, James Lee Sparks; her daughters, Linda Elliott and Carolyn (Sue) Johnson.

She is survived by her daughters, Brenda (Glen) Smith of Willowick, Ohio and Saundra (Stanley) Panezich of Poland, Ohio and two sons, Randal Sparks of Boardman, Ohio and Jay (Cathi) Sparks of Spotsylvania, Virginia.

Lola was a grandmother of 11, great-grandmother of six and great-great-grandmother of nine.

Private Services for family were held on Sunday, December 22, 2019.

A Celebration of life party will be planned July 4, 2020, for the firecracker that she was.

She will join her husband, James, for a last dance in Greenbrier, West Virginia.

