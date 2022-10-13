AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lois L. Whelchel passed away on Monday, October 10, at 85 years of age, at Briarfield at Ashley Circle in Austintown.

Lois was born March 14, 1937 in Salem, a daughter of Donald and Virginia Venn Beardsley.

She had various careers. She drove semi with her husband, James and also got her beauty license and owned and operated her own beauty shop for over 40 years in Punta Gorda, Florida. She later drove bus in Punta Gorda and then in this area retiring from Carts after 12 years.

She was an avid card player and thoroughly enjoyed going to garage sales and flea markets.

Lois leaves two sons, Jim (Tracy) Janosik of Powell, Ohio and Chuck (Nancy) Janosik of Carollton, Georgia; a brother-in-law, Al Spangler of Albuquerque, New Mexico and many beloved nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Allen Janosik; her brother, Leland Beardsley; a sister, Sally (Jack) Budd and her husbands, Chuck Janosik, Jim Ramsey, Jerry Upchurch and the love of her life, Red Whelchel.

The family requests that donations in Lois’ memory go to Hurricane Ian relief thru the Red Cross. She too experienced loss in Punta Gorda through a hurricane. You can donate online at https://www.redcross.org/donate/hurricane-ian-donations or through the mail at American Red Cross , PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown. Condolences can be sent at www.ClementeFuneralHomes.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lois L. (Beardsley) Whelchel, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 14 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.