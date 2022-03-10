YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers for Los C. Pastula, 95, formerly of Struthers, who passed away Thursday evening March 3, 2022 at Heritage Manor in Youngstown, Ohio.

Lois was born on September 29, 1926 in Glenallen, Missouri, a daughter of Daniel and Ada Talent Aldrich.

She came to this area in June of 1951 and she worked for the Stambaugh-Thompson Company for 35 years and retired in December 1995.

She was a former member of the Simon Road Church of God in Boardman, Ohio and the Woman’s Missionary Society choir and was a Sunday School teacher.

Lois married Jack W. Pastula on June 16, 1951 and he passed on October 15, 2002.

She leaves two daughters, Colleen A. Egnacheski of Boardman, Ohio and Lisa A. Pastula of Austintown, Ohio; one sister, Charlotte Gooch; one half-sister, Shelia Young ; one half-brother, Marty Aldrich; four grandchildren, Adrian, Danny, Laura and Brandon and great-grandchildren, Harper and Kellan.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Everett, Roy, Gene, Hugh and Earl Aldrich and sisters, Virginia Boyer and Audrey Beck.

