NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in New Middletown at 11:00 a.m., with visitation from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m., for Mrs. Lois A. Bretz, 84, who passed away Monday, March 28, 2022 after a courageous four-year battle with cancer, surrounded by her loving family.

Lois was born on November 8, 1937 in Youngstown, Ohio. She was the daughter of the late Anthony and Catherine (Lowery) Cardoline.

She grew up in the Idora Park area and graduated from South High School.

While in high school Lois met the love of her life, Norman Bretz. They were married on June 22, 1957. Lois and Norman had many happy years of marriage where they enjoyed traveling and vacations with family, until his sudden passing on June 11, 1992.

Lois resided in New Middletown, Ohio and was an active member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and the Dogwood Garden Club.

Family was very important to Lois and she leaves to mourn her passing her children, Gary (Lynn) Bretz of New Middletown, Christine Bednarik of Poland, Norman (Michele) Bretz of Canfield and Linda (Jeff) Best of Petersburg. She was a loving grandmother to Wesley, Katherine, Kevin and Sarah, who will carry that love and her memory throughout their lives. Lois adored her great-granddaughters, Rylee and Charlotte and was eagerly awaiting the birth of her third great-granddaughter. She also leaves a special cousin, Nancy (Joe) Silvers, who was like a sister to her.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents; her husband and her son-in-law, Kenneth Bednarik.

The family would like to thank Dr. Ayla Kessler, Dr. Mike Evan, the entire staff at Hampton Woods Nursing Facility and Crossroads Hospice for their excellent care during her illness.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lois’s name to Golden String Inc’s Gabba Camp, being built for adults with disabilities at www.gabbacamp.com.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown, Ohio. Visit www.clementefuneralhomes.com to send condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lois A. (Cardoline) Bretz, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 30 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.