Lloyd Beverly Clevenger, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the Clemente Funeral Home, 10170 Main Street, New Middletown, OH 44442 at 11:00 a.m. for Lloyd Beverly Clevenger, 88, who passed away early Friday morning, October 25, 2019 at the Hospice House.

Lloyd was born March 1, 1931 in Jumbo, West Virginia – one of nine children to the late Onie and Gaithel Groves Clevenger.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred J. “Midge” Schrader Clevenger, whom he married on February 14, 1953.

They raised six children, Martha Coppage of Anderson, Indiana, Terry (Candy) Clevenger of Negley, Ohio, Beverly Dickey of Windam, Ohio, Jill Malysa of Lawton, Oklahoma, Richard Clevenger of Berlin, Germany and Lloyd (Maryann) Clevenger of Cameron, North Carolina, 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Clevenger proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1949 – 1952 and was a crane operator at LTV Steel in Youngstown, Ohio for 33 years.

He also owned and operated Lloyd’s Furniture in Youngstown. He was a hard-working man with a sixth-grade education. Before moving to Youngstown, Lloyd worked the coal mines and timber industries of West Virginia.

His hobbies were hunting, fishing, bowling, gardening and making his specialty, spaghetti with huge meatballs, for his family and friends.

He is survived by his brother, Denith (Ralph) Clevenger of Burgoo, West Virginia and preceded in death by a grandson, Lloyd (Duke) Clevenger of North Carolina and a granddaughter-in-law, Shauntella Smith Clevenger of New Springfield, Ohio.

He made up for his lack of education, with common sense and hard work ethics.

Friends may call on Wednesday, October 30 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown and on Thursday, October 31 at the funeral home 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. with funeral service at 11:00 a.m.

There will be a dinner following the graveside service at Groggy Monday Café, 81/2 Sycamore Drive, New Middletown, OH 44442

Any food donations are to be dropped off at Groggy Monday Café after 8:00 a.m. and prior to noon.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 29 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.