Linda C. Gray, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Gray, age 52, died on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 after a brief but challenging illness. She was with family at the time of her death and passed away peacefully at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Linda was a beautiful soul, an old soul whose experiences made her strong and compassionate in ways that touched many people. What she had she gave away freely and lovingly. She faced challenges with strength and resilience beyond measure and was an example to all who knew her. What an amazing life she led and what a lovely person her family and friends will deeply miss.

Linda was preceded in death by her beautiful daughter, Angela Gray; by her brother, Thomas Lochrane and by her parents, Michael and Carolynn Lochrane.

She is survived by her cherished friends and family members, including her amazing daughter, Gina Gray of Vancouver, British Columbia and five sisters, Rauline Lochrane of Las Vegas, Nevada, Michele (Jeff) Hallden of Boardman, Ohio, Diana (Cliff) Richey of Columbus, Ohio, Jenny (Tom) Glass of Poland, Ohio and Lisa (Rich) Klema of Fort Wayne, Indiana, as well as her loving niece and nephews, Michael Hallden of Mentor, Ohio, Spencer Klema of Cleveland, Ohio, Juliana Glass of Poland, Ohio and Max Klema of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Linda will be laid to rest in Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Canfield, Ohio, where a private graveside gathering will be held in her honor. There, family and friends will give Linda back to Mother Earth, who so generously gave her to us.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Home Struthers, Ohio.

