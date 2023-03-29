POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A prayer service will be held Saturday, April 1, at 9:30 a.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers and a Mass of Christian burial at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church in Poland, for Liborio B. Ricottilli, 90, who passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at home with his loving family by his side.

Liborio was born May 6, 1932, in Sulmona, Italy, a son of Paolo and Amelia DelSignore Ricottilli.

He left his beloved Italy to move to Venezuela in 1948, cherishing his time there as he built many memories playing soccer and riding his motorcycle while also starting his construction career building high-rise condominiums. In 1958, he set out for the United States to pursue the Great American Dream.

Liborio married the former, Catherine “Catarina” Centofanti on February 7, 1959. Besides his wife, he leaves two sons Paolo (Lori) Ricottilli of Poland and Liborio, Jr. (Christine) Ricottilli of Poland, a daughter Carmelina (David) Smith of Canfield and a son-in-law Charles Lamping of Poland.

He also leaves behind 11 grandchildren Paolo, Jr., Daniel and Cara (Steve Susany) Ricottilli, Charles Jr. (Holly) Lamping, Serena (Alexander) Magni, Zachary Lamping, Samuel (Ashley) Smith, Jacob (Logan) Smith, Liborio, III, Isabella, and Anthony Ricottilli, four great-grandchildren Logan, Benjamin, Monroe, Caroline, two step grandchildren Lauren and Anthony Santangelo, one step great-grandchild Francesca Santangelo, a sister Maria Montanari of South Lyons, Michigan, and a sister-in-law, Marisa Ricottilli of Poland, and a foster brother Luis Gonzalez of Venezuela.

Liborio was preceded in death by his parents, his adored daughter Amelia J. Ricottilli Lamping, two brothers Vicenzo and Ezio Ricottilli and his in-laws Nicola and Anna Centofanti.

Together with his wife, Liborio built a loving family and started the foundations of a very successful family-owned construction and rental business. Ricottilli Construction has built over 300 homes and condominiums in the tri county area also winning the Town Crier Best Home Builder award. Liborio was honored to build homes for other families to cherish and make their own memories.

Liborio was proud of his Italian heritage and visited often throughout his live. He shared stories of his wonderful memories growing up and visiting with his family and was quick to tell others of Italy’s beauty and that they needed to visit at least once in their lifetime. In addition to visiting Italy often, Liborio and Catherine traveled the world visiting countless countries on various continents. Their travels were made easier as Liborio was trilingual, a benefit from growing up in Europe and South America. He also loved contributing to his community in the Mahoning Valley. He was a member of Sulmona Valley Club and St. Anthony’s Club, both of Struthers as well as Holy Family Church of Poland, Ohio.

