Leda Ann Urban, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leda Urban passed away and was reunited with her husband and other family on Friday, May 14, 2021.

She was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania on December 25, 1933 and was the oldest of nine children.

She graduated from New Castle High School in 1951 and attended Youngstown State University where she studied business.

Leda was married to George M. Urban of Campbell, Ohio on October 20, 1956.

She was active in the Catholic community at St. Nicholas in Struthers (now Christ Our Savior Parish) as a catechism teacher, reader, communion distributor and rosary leader and with Catholic Daughters of America and St. John the Baptist Maronite Catholic Church in New Castle, Pennsylvania, where she was a May Crowning Queen in 1956. She was also a devoted supporter and volunteer of the Shrine & Basilica of Our Lady of Lebanon in North Jackson, Ohio.

She was a District Office Auditor for United Insurance Company of America and traveled the country for many years before retiring and working again as a caregiver for Home Instead Senior Care and as bookkeeper for the family businesses.

She delighted in sharing holiday and everyday traditions with family, friends and colleagues and was an avid cook, baker, sewer, gardener and reader.

Leda was the strength and center of her large and loving family. She is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Rose Bara George; husband George M. Urban; brother John E. George; sister Jean Wlodarski and many others.

She is survived by her children, John M. Urban (Lisa Thompson), Mary E. Urban, Diane Trykowski (Ty), Stephanie Vierra (John) and George Urban (Susan), as well as grandchildren Jacquelyn and Shannon Urban, Jesse M. Urban, Tiffiny Trykowski (Alex Chen), Melissa Trykowski and Katrina Vierra and many great-grandchildren.

Friends may call on Thursday, May 20, 2021 from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. with a prayer at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers, Ohio where a prayer service will be held at 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish /St. Nicholas Church in Struthers.

The family requests that all attending please wear a mask and follow social distancing.

Memorial contributions may be made in Leda’s name to Christ Our Savior Parish, 765 Fifth Street, Struthers, Ohio and the Shrine & Basilica of Our Lady of Lebanon in North Jackson, Ohio.

