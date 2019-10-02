Lauri A. “Hunk” Smith, New Springfield, Ohio – Obituary

Clemente Funeral Homes

September 29, 2019

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Lauri A. "Hunk" Smith, New Springfield, Ohio - obit

More from MyValleyTributes:

NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 5, at 12:00 Noon, at the Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown, for Lauri A. “Hunk” Smith, who passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, September 29, 2019.

Lauri was born on January 11, 1961, in Youngstown, a daughter of Ted R. and JoAnn Brabrant Smith.

She worked at the Save-a-Lot in New Castle.

Lauri was a life member of the New Springfield VFW Triangle Post 2799.

She was truly a people person who “never met a stranger.” She enjoyed spending time in Florida and loved flamingos.

Lauri leaves her mother, JoAnn Riel; her son Edward R. Damron, Jr. (Patti DePasquale), of New Springfield; four brothers, Dan “Smitty”(Jean) Smith, Ted “Bomber” (Sue) Smith and Bob and John Riel; five sisters, Pam Roza, Patti Kosek, Janis (John) Kitchen, Carol and Cindy (Richard) Riel; her companion, Ray Moss and numerous nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly.

Lauri was preceded in death by her father, Ted; her stepfather, James Riel; her grandparents and sister, Cheri Stepan.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon on Saturday, October 5, at the Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 3 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Elmton Bereavement Luncheon

Trending on WKBN.com