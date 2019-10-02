Lauri A. “Hunk” Smith, New Springfield, Ohio – Obituary

NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 5, at 12:00 Noon, at the Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown, for Lauri A. “Hunk” Smith, who passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, September 29, 2019.

Lauri was born on January 11, 1961, in Youngstown, a daughter of Ted R. and JoAnn Brabrant Smith.

She worked at the Save-a-Lot in New Castle.

Lauri was a life member of the New Springfield VFW Triangle Post 2799.

She was truly a people person who “never met a stranger.” She enjoyed spending time in Florida and loved flamingos.

Lauri leaves her mother, JoAnn Riel; her son Edward R. Damron, Jr. (Patti DePasquale), of New Springfield; four brothers, Dan “Smitty”(Jean) Smith, Ted “Bomber” (Sue) Smith and Bob and John Riel; five sisters, Pam Roza, Patti Kosek, Janis (John) Kitchen, Carol and Cindy (Richard) Riel; her companion, Ray Moss and numerous nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly.

Lauri was preceded in death by her father, Ted; her stepfather, James Riel; her grandparents and sister, Cheri Stepan.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon on Saturday, October 5, at the Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown.

