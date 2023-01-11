STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth L. Davis, Jr., 75, passed away at his home in Struthers on Saturday, January 7, 2023.

Kenneth was born in Youngstown on August 26, 1947. The youngest child of Kenneth L. and Helen Simcox Davis, Sr.

Kenneth served in the Navy from 1967 to 1971. During his service he was stationed aboard the USS Ticonderoga.

He married Roman Zuniga immediately after tasting one of her homemade tacos.

Ken was an avid Ohio State fan, loved trains, a dedicated band booster and could fix anything.

Kenneth leaves three sons Andrew Davis of Struthers, Kenneth L. (Abby) Davis, III of Youngstown and Jon (Nic D’Amore) Davis of Lakewood, two daughters Rebecka (Rob Funk) Manning Davis of Buda, Texas and Deborah (Michael) Gura of Boardman, one brother John Davis of Struthers, one sister Alice Tait of Struthers, and six grandchildren Ashley Manning of Buda, Texas, Alivia Manning stationed in Edwards Airforce Base in California, Kenneth L., IV, Layla, Autumn and Gavin Davis all of Youngstown, and one on the way.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Ramona, on April 1 of last year.

