Kenneth E. Seidner, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 16, at 2:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown for Kenneth E. Seidner, 69, who passed away at home on Friday, October 1.

Kenneth was born on September 5, 1952 in Youngstown, a son of Everett F. and Virginia Leipply Seidner.

He moved to Florida in the year 2000 and returned to the area in 2019.

He worked as a brick mason and also as a commercial roofer and inspector.

Kenneth was of the Catholic faith.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening.

Kenneth married the former Judith L. Martino on November 18, 1972.

Besides his wife he leaves one son, Michael L. (Romana) Seidner of St. Augustine, Florida; one daughter, Lisa R. (Rob Conrad) Allen of Sykesville, Maryland; five brothers, Ronald (Laura) Seidner of Petersburg, Terry (Marsha) Seidner of Petersburg, Blaine (Judy) Seidner of Petersburg, Kevin (Beth) Seidner of Monaca and Evan Seidner of Youngstown; one sister, Bonnie (Michael) Woods of Pulaski and four grandchildren Katie, Sara, Victoria and Nicole.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends may call one hour before the service at the Clemente Funeral Home on Saturday, October 16 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Service will begin at 2:00 p.m.

Visit www.clementefuneralhomes.com to send condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Kenneth E. Seidner, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 14 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.