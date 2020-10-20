Kay Frances Audia, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A prayer service will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown followed by a Mass of Christian burial at St. Paul the Apostle Church in New Middletown at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 23, for Kay Frances Audia of New Middletown who died Saturday, October 17, 2020.

Kay was born April 19, 1937, in Roaring Springs, Pennsylvania, a daughter of John Paul and Kathryn R. Thompson Moses.

She joined the Navy in 1956.

She married Frank W. Audia on October 13, 1957 at the Philadelphia Naval Shipyard.

She worked at Town and Country Florist until she retired.

She was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Church.

Kay leaves her son Ron Audia of New Middletown, two daughters Lisa Audia of New Castle and Amy (Joe) Risi of Poland, and nine grandsons: Ryan Audia, Timothy Audia, James Hillyer, Joshua Hillyer, Matthew Mincher, Michael Needham, Jacob Needham, Joseph Risi Jr., and Nicholas Risi. She also leaves a sister-in-law Mary Agnes Audia and two brothers-in-law Samuel Audia and Morrison “Bud” Ralston.

Kay was predeceased by her husband Frank who died January 16, 2008 and twelve siblings.

Friends may call on Thursday, October 22, from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Friday October 23, from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown.

Due to the COVID19 pandemic, visitors are requested to wear masks and maintain social distancing protocol.

