STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 18, at 11:00 a.m. at Clemente Funeral Home, 700 Fifth Street in Struthers, for Kathleen A. DeLuca, 75, who died Thursday morning, March 9, at the Hospice House, surrounded by her family. Friends may call from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, two hours prior to the service, at the funeral home.

Kathleen was born in Youngstown on April 15, 1947, a daughter of Edward and Wilma Koval Mickler.

She married Richard DeLuca June 5, 1993.

She was a homemaker and worked as a florist for much of her life.

Kathleen leaves her husband, Richard; three daughters, Michelle Sakmar of Dayton, Samantha Rotz of Struthers and Tami (Adam) Buser of Cortland; three sisters, Wilma Mickler, Donna Nagle and Marilyn (Glen) Hassay, all of Struthers; five grandchildren, Melanie Donofrio, Tyler Sakmar, Alexander Rotz, Abbigayl (Frankie) Ollis, Jacob Toney and Savannah Stamper; great-grandchildren, Kaiden Sakmar and Brayler Ollis and baby girl Rotz (yet to arrive) and her canine “baby”, Charlie DeLuca.

She was preceded in death by her oldest daughter, Lori Greenwalt.

Kathleen had a loving husband, Richard, who was her best friend. The two of them always seemed to enjoy one another and both loved their families. They loved to travel, hitting up the casino and antiquing. Kathleen also adored her dog, Charlie. She walked him whenever she could, cooked for him each day and always ensured he was well cared for. They could be found side by side on any given day. Charlie, along with the rest of her family and friends will greatly miss her.

Kathleen was a meticulous homemaker, with a great fashion sense and a knack for making things beautiful. She enjoyed decorating her home. Most memorable to her family, are the holiday gatherings which included delicious homemade foods and gorgeous tablescapes. Being a florist, she enjoyed gardening and yard work. Kathleen loved to shop and find good deals. She liked reading and doing cross word puzzles.

The family would like to extend their special thanks for the care and compassion shown to Kathleen by the staff at the ICU at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown and the Hospice House of Poland.

