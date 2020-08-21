Katharine A. Luplow, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A prayer service will be held Monday, August 24, 2020 at Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers for Katharine A. Luplow, 77, of Greenville, Pennsylvania, who died Thursday, August 20, 2020.

Kay was born October 9, 1943, in Youngstown, a daughter of George Brownlee and Lucile Kaiser Duncan, Jr.

She graduated from Poland Seminary High School.

She married the love of her life, Bob Luplow, on July 5, 1962.

Kay drove school bus for Springfield Local Schools until 1985. After her son, Bobby, was involved in a serious accident she was called to her second career in nursing. She graduated from Choffin Nursing School and subsequently employed as an emergency room nurse. She truly loved her work.

Kay loved camping with her family and friends and spent many years in the Cook’s Forest area. In 1996, Kay and Bob made a move to their dream, a small farm in Western Pennsylvania. There she and Bob helped to raise their grandchildren Daniel and Rebekah. Kay loved a family gathering and this new place hosted numerous family and friends every year. The highlight each year, besides family holidays, was a Fourth of July celebration ending each year with an anniversary party. She was devoted to her family and her furry friends and her constant companion Windy Whiskers.

Kay leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Bob, her two daughters Tracy (Joseph) Polak of Poland and Tammy (Kent) Keller of Georgia, one daughter-in-law Kim Luplow of Greenville, Pennsylvania, two grandchildren Daniel (Tina) Luplow, Sharon, Pennsylvania and Rebekah Luplow of Greenville, Pennsylvania, one great grandchild Theodore Ryan Luplow and one brother Lee (Angela) Brownlee Duncan III of Poland, nieces and nephews Todd, Amy, Jodi, Kim, Joe, Patrick and Lisa and numerous great nieces and nephews.

Kay was preceded in death by her parents, George and Lucile Duncan and her beloved son, Robert Luplow.

Friends may call on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., one hour prior to the service at Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers.

The family requests that friends share happy memories of Kay on the condolences at www.ClementeFuneralHomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in Kay’s name be made for Angels for Animals at 4750 W. South Range Road in Canfield, OH, 44406. or online at www.angelsforanimals.org.

