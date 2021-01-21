Julius W. Rossler, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held for Julius W. Rossler, 94, who passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021 after a brief illness.

Julius was born September 15, 1926 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Carl and Edith (Longshore) Rossler.

He married Katherine F. (Sambor) Rossler on February 25, 1954, who preceded him in death on October 29, 2014.

A proud veteran, Julius served as a Military Policeman in the U.S. Army during WWII and was honorably discharged in 1945 with a rank of Private First Class.

He then worked at Youngstown Sheet and Tube as a Pipefitter for 38 years.

Julius enjoyed family, bowling, fishing and drag racing.

He is survived by his two sons Carl (Marge) Rossler of McDonald, Ohio, Jerry (Sara) Rossler of Berlin Center, Ohio, a daughter Judy Teamer of Struthers, also four grandchildren and four great- grandchildren.

Julius was preceded in death by his parents, wife and by his stillborn baby boy in 1964; his brother John Rossler; sisters Edith Zambrini and Mitilda Hetrick and his son-in-law Charles Teamer.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to all the staff of Oasis Center for the dedicated and loving care of Julius.

Visit www.clementefuneralhomes.com to send condolences.

Arrangements are being handled by the Clemente Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Julius W. Rossler, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 22 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.