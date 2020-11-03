Julie Markotan, Petersburg, Ohio

PETERSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers, for Julie Markotan, 55, who passed away Wednesday morning, October 28, 2020, at Hospice House.

Julie was born June 2, 1955, in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter John B. and Helen Zuback Markotan.

She lived in the area her whole life and worked in Quality Control at Boardman Moulding Plastics.

She was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Church in New Middletown.

She was an avid reader who loved her cats.

Julie leaves three brothers, Michael Markotan of Struthers, David Markotan of Petersburg and John Markotan of New Springfield, Ohio and two sisters, Pauline (William) Chrapcynsky of Lowellville and Monica Markotan of Boardman.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Material contributions can be made in Julie’s name to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street Boardman, Ohio.

