Julie Ann (Skibbe) Speziale, Lowellville, Ohio – Obituary

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers, for Julie Ann Speziale, 63, who passed away Sunday afternoon, August 11, 2019.

Julie was born August 17, 1955 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Charles M., Sr. and Julia J. Wrona Skibbe.

She lived in the area her whole life and worked in registration at Forum Health for 15 years before retiring.

She was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish/St. Nicholas Church in Struthers, enjoyed gardening and spending time with her children and grandchildren and drinking diet Dr. Pepper.

Julie married John J. “the welder” Speziale on October 15, 1976.

Besides her husband, she leaves a daughter, Kristyn L. (Richard) Secrest of Poland; a son, John J. (Kahley) Speziale of Canfield; two brothers, Robert Skibbe of Youngstown and Michael (Karen) Skibbe of Virginia; one sister, Marilyn (Tim) Alexander of Tarpon Springs, Florida and six grandchildren, Giavanna, Max, Gemma, Santino, Siena and William.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Charles Skibbe, Jr.

Friends may call one hour before the service at the Clemente Funeral Home from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 17.

