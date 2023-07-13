POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish/St. Nicholas Church, 764 Fifth Street, Struthers, OH 44471 for Julia “Julie” Vasel, 97, who passed away on Wednesday afternoon, July 12, 2023.

Julia was born on May 5, 1926 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Andrew and Adelina Centofanti.

Julie lived in the area except for four years as a child, when she lived in Le Marane and Sulmona, Italy.

She was a 1944 graduate of Struthers High School and attended Youngstown Business College.

She worked at Peoples Bank for 14 years.

Julie was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish/St. Nicholas Church and its Altar and Rosary Society. She was a member of the Struthers Girls Club, the Knollwood Garden Club, St. Anthony’s Auxiliary of Struthers and the Birthday Girls Club.

Julie married John A. Vasel on September 7, 1957 and he passed away on August 18, 1993.

She leaves two sons, David (Molly) Vasel of Girard, Ohio and Jeffrey (Julie) Vasel of Galena, Ohio; two daughters, Mary Lynne Vasel of Dallas, Texas and Nancy Vasel of Warren, Ohio; two grandchildren, Max Vasel and Madison Vasel and a sister, Ann Trefethern of North Lima, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; infant daughter, Barbara Ann Vasel; a brother, James Centofanti and a sister, Mary Steffancin.

Friends may call one hour before the Mass from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Christ Our Savior/St. Nicholas Church.

In lieu of flowers material contributions can be made in Julia’ s name to Alzheimer’s Assistance and Referral Network, 4214 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers, Ohio. Visit www.clementefuneralhome.com to send condolences.

