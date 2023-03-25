STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judy M. Goist went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March, 21, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family after a courageous five month battle with adenocarcinoma. Though Judy lost her battle here on Earth, she won the race. She was loved dearly and will be missed by all who knew her.

Judy was born October 26, 1939, in Youngstown, a daughter of Hugh and Charlotte Miller Braham.

She was a life-long resident and graduated from Poland High School.

She had a strong work ethic all her life, working in various retail stores, RGIS inventory and most recently, being a private care giver to many until March of 2022.

Judy loved spending time with her family. Her greatest pride and joy were her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Attending all their sporting events and activities, Grandma Judy was always there cheering them on. She was known as Grandma Judy to many, not only by her grandchildren. Judy had a kind heart and was always there, ready to help anyone that needed assistance.

She loved the Lord and was deeply involved in her church, Christian Assembly. Judy enjoyed attending her weekly woman’s Bible study.

Judy married Robert Goist on February 14, 1979. Though they only had sixteen years of marriage, they had a happy and fulfilled life together.

Always hosting all of the family gatherings, Judy made each one special. She was an excellent cook, from her favorite wedding soup to her special Regis chicken and bowtie dinner for your birthday.

Judy leaves her daughter and friend, Denise (Don) Broll of Poland; her sister, Lorene (Chuck) Petrock of Struthers; brother-in-law, Ed (Laura) Goist of Youngstown; five grandchildren, Angie Broll and her fiancée, Drew, Sheree Broll (Jason), Natalie (Frankie) Arroyo, Tommy (Lindsay) Rouzzo, Maria Rouzzo and five great-grandchildren, Robbie Best, Carson Fisher, Lydia Fisher, Gabriella Arroyo and Hazel Arroyo. She also leaves her furry friend and companion, Shiloh; also many nieces, nephews and her special great-great-nephew, Dallas.

Besides her parents, Judy was preceded in death by husband, Robert, who died April 30, 1995; her son, Thomas J. Rouzzo on April 7, 2020; an infant daughter, Sheree A. Rouzzo; her sister, Carol A. Braham; her mother-in-law, June Goist and her sister-in-law, Veronica Chicase.

The family would like to thank Judy’s nurses, Roseann and Tara, for all of their kindness and compassion shown to Judy and her family. They are two angels.

Private services were held on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

The family requests that material tributes in Judith’s name be made to the American Cancer Society at donate.cancer.org or call 1-800-227-2345 and to her church Christian Assembly – Youngstown at ca5050.com/give.

