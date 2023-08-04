CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith L. Codespote, age 80, of Canfield, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2023.

Born on November 10, 1942, in Youngstown, Ohio. Judy was the beloved daughter of John and Dorothy Geltch.

Judy attended St. Nicholas Elementary School, Cardinal Mooney High School, Youngstown State University, and Kent State University.

Judy was a dedicated and accomplished professional who began working full-time at the age of 17. She devoted many years to the legal and accounting fields, leaving an indelible mark on various organizations. Notably, Judy worked at Phil Presser’s office, Manchester Bennett Powers & Ullman, Nadler & Nadler, and Attorney William Kalasky’s Office. In 1976, she established her own tax and bookkeeping service, which she ran for nearly five decades. In 2004, Judy took over Shooting Star Entertainment DJ Services and ran the North Stage at the Canfield Fair until 2018.

Judy’s commitment to her community extended beyond her professional life. She was a founding member of the Knollwood Garden Club in 1969 and an active member of the Junior League. However, her most significant contributions were made through her involvement with the Mill Creek Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association (ABWA). Throughout her tenure, Judy served as president and vice president multiple times and was honored with the “ABWA Woman of the Year” award three times. She worked tirelessly to raise funds for the annual ABWA student scholarship program, positively impacting the lives of numerous students.

Judy’s dedication to her faith was expressed through her involvement with St. Nicholas Church and St. Christine’s Church. Her spirituality was an integral part of her life.

Judy enjoyed traveling. She visited the world’s fair in Canada, years ago, with her cousin Kathy (Pryor) Dyce. She has been to New Mexico, Las Vegas, and Chattanooga for national ABWA conferences. She visited her son, Kevin and her daughter, Mandy in Los Angeles when they both lived there for a time. She frequently visited her son, Anthony and her granddaughter, Lenoir in Nashville, Tennessee and joined them for a fantastic trip to see the Grand Canyon recently. Last November, Judy celebrated her 80th birthday with her family in Nashville, Tennessee. Adorned with a birthday sash and a crown that proclaimed, “80!”, she made her way through Broadway Street in Music City, dancing, celebrating, and indulging the joy of everyone that met and adored her. She and her family stayed until the lively streets of Nashville closed down! Judy enjoyed flowers and gardens. She kept a butterfly and flower garden with a gazebo in her back yard in Canfield. Her garden featured an angel that was a tribute to her daughter, Marla, who was sadly lost at one year of age to heart complications in 1976.

Judy loved music. Although she always reminded us that she “couldn’t carry a tune in a bucket,” she was always eager to be a part of the music in the lives of her family. Her late husband, Peter, was a prolific musician. He had a band in his younger years and always kept our home buzzing with music of all kinds. Judy kept the North Stage of the Canfield Fair full of music and memories for 14 years. She always attended band performances, school productions, and holiday shows for her children and, most recently, those of her granddaughter, Lenoir, who is an excellent musician. Her most recent musical excursion was on May 19th of this year. She traveled to Nashville, Tennessee to see Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks for their stadium show with her son, Anthony. It was a four and a half hour concert. At 80 and a half years old, Judy “the Energizer Bunny” danced and sang and smiled for the entire show!

Judy’s selflessness and compassionate nature were evident in her interactions with others. Her joy came from serving and helping people, always ready to lend a hand, share her energy, or offer support. She possessed a genuine ability to connect with people, and her warm smile and kind heart made everyone feel welcome.

Judy will be deeply missed by her son, Anthony Codespote, and her granddaughter, Lenoir Codespote; her son, Kevin Codespote, and Mary Kelly Marsco; her daughter, Mandy Codespote and her fiancée, Tom Scardina; and countless other family members and friends.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, August 11, from 5:00 – 8:00 pm. at Clemente Funeral Home, on 5th Street in Struthers, Ohio.

A prayer service will take place at Clemente Funeral Home on Saturday, August 12, at 9:30 a.m., followed by a vehicle procession to Christ Our Savior / St. Nicholas Church in Struthers, Ohio, for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian burial. A vehicle procession will then head to Calvary Cemetery on Belle Vista Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio, for burial services.

Family and friends will then be invited to a luncheon to honor and celebrate Judy’s life and legacy.

Judy’s passing leaves a void in the lives of those who knew and loved her. Her memory will be cherished by all who had the privilege of crossing paths with her. May she rest in eternal peace.

