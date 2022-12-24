BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith A. Rowe, 81, of Boardman, passed away Friday morning, December 23, 2022 at the Assumption Village.

Judith was born in New Castle on October 18, 1941, a daughter of Jack and Gladys Hoover Llewellyn. She moved to the area in 1962.

She worked at the New Castle Phone Company as a phone operator and later in the paint department at Stambaugh Thompson.

Judith was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Poland.

She enjoyed cooking, music, animals and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Judith leaves three sons, Ronald J. Rowe of Poland, Michael Rowe of Kentucky and Mark (Tiffany) Rowe of Boardman; a daughter, Nicole Holt of Boardman; a sister, Jeanne Body of Shenango Township; a son-in-law, Joseph Makosky; five grandchildren, Justin, Devin, Liam, Aidan and Elliana and several nieces and nephews.

Judith was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Jodie Makosky; a sister, Sally Quinn and her brother, Edward Llewellyn.

Friends may call on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home at 700 Fifth Street, Struthers, OH 44471.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers.

