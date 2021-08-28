Joyce A. Ott, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be held on Monday, August 30, 2021, at the Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown, at 7:00 p.m., for Joyce A. Ott, 61, who passed away Friday morning, August 27, 2021, at home.

.Joyce was born October 4, 1959, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of John G. and Donna J. Beck Moorhead.

She lived in the area her whole life and was a homemaker, enjoyed working with crafts and loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren.

Joyce leaves her husband, William J. Ott, whom she married on June 7, 1986.

Besides her husband, she leaves one son, Cory J. (Megan) Ott of Salem, Ohio; one daughter, Trisha (Albert) Miles of New Middletown, Ohio; one brother, David (Chickie) Moorhead of Solon, Ohio and four grandchildren, Colt, Remi, Case Miles and Kenzie Ott.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends may call two hours before the service at the funeral home on Monday, August 30, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

