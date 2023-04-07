LOUISVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday, April 12, at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Our Savior / St. Nicholas Church in Struthers for Josephine (Guiseppina Petrella) Thomas, affectionately called “Jo” by her family and friends or “Aunt Jo” by her nieces and nephews. She went home to be with Jesus her Savior, on Sunday, April 2 at the age of 95.

Jo was born on March 20, 1928 and raised in the Italian community of Brier Hill in Youngstown. She was the seventh of eight children born to Antonio and Lucia (Ippolito) Petrella.

She married John P. Thomas July 29, 1950 and they were married for 61 years.

She resided in Struthers and Poland for 58 years, before moving to the St. Joseph’s Senior Living in Louisville, Ohio.

Prior to moving, she was a member of the Christ Our Savior / St. Nicholas Church in Struthers.

Jo is survived by her sister, Betty Shives; her son and daughter-in-law, John and Pat Thomas and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John P. Thomas; daughter, Emily Dunning; parents, Antonio and Lucia Petrella; four brothers, Frank, Mike, Paul and Carl Petrella and sisters, Phyllis DeSimone and Angie Donnaurmmo.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial contributions in Jo’s name be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or by calling 1-800-478-5833.

