NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes Staff) – Josephine Marie (Kovach) Salata passed away in the early morning of Sunday, October 29, 2023, at the Greenbriar Healthcare Center in Boardman Ohio.

She was born April 29, 1933 in Youngstown Ohio, as a twin with her brother Joseph. The daughter of John and Catherine (Olejnik) Kovach.

Josephine was a lifelong member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in New Middletown, where she served in various capacities, but especially in kitchen help and Friday pieroghi preparation.

Josephine graduated in 1951 from Woodrow Wilson high school in Youngstown. She married Edward A. Salata on January 16, 1954 at St. Mathias Roman Catholic Slovak Church in Youngstown. She proudly and lovingly served her calling as a homemaker and mother. She also was employed for a time at the New Middletown Dairy Queen and as a chocolate decorator at Gorant’s Candy in Youngstown.

Josephine’s greatest joy came in the active love of her family. Memories include fabulous home cooked meals, including traditional Slovak dishes such as pierogie and halupki; the most joyous and festive holidays such as birthdays and Christmas Eve. She was involved in school and sporting activities as a support for her boys. When grandchildren arrived, she was the fun and energetic grandmother, participating in their care and lives. She always had a job available for her grandkids to make some quick cash.

Josephine was known in the community and to the extended family as a superb cake baker and decorator, and was frequently called upon to make birthday, graduation, wedding and anniversary cakes. For leisure she enjoyed crocheting clothing and blankets, and a few of her creations are still adorning couches and chairs.

Josephine is survived by her four sons, Edward M. Salata of Geneva on the Lake, Thomas P. Salata (Pamela), of Boardman, David P. Salata of New Springfield, and Dr. Lawrence J. Salata of Massillon; grandchildren: Lauren (Greg) Samios of Brookfield, Lindsay (Ryan) Remsey of Poland, Tori (Todd) Reeves of Loxahatchee FL, Ryan (Esther) Salata of New Albany, Parker Salata of Columbus, Foster Salata of Massillon, Tanner Salata of Sioux Falls, SD, and Carter Salata from Morgantown, WV,; step grandchildren: Katie (Matt) Speck, and Kristi (Joe) Bennett; and nine great-grandchildren: Cassandra & Kori Samios, Austin & Owen Remsey, Jessa & Jaxon Reeves, Jack & Lydia Speck and Logan Bennett; also one sister, Cecilia Ferenchak of Boardman, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband Edward, on Dec. 7, 2005. Also her siblings; brothers: Francis, Joseph, John, Cyril, and George Kovach and sisters: Agnes Kovach, Catherine Yanek, Mary Manier and Regina Kovach.

The family will receive family and friends.at St. Paul the Apostle Church 10143 Main Street New Middletown OH. 44442 on Friday, November 10, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at noon.

Material contributions can be made in Josephine’s name to Sanctuary Hospice of Ohio 6715 Tippecanoe Blvd. Suite 101B Canfield, OH 444406

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Home New Middletown, Ohio.

